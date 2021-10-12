Kashmera Shah Takes Dig at Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla; Couple Gives Befitting Replies

While the new season of Bigg Boss has already commenced and provided us with the daily dose of drama, it appears that Kashmera Shah and Rubina Dilaik are still hung up on the previous season. On October 9, talking about the contestants of Bigg Boss 15, Kashmera took a dig at Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla. Since then, there have been reactions and counter-reactions which have now given it a shape of a controversy.

Kashmera took to Twitter and expressed how according to her the ongoing season is more interesting than last season. “Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time doing yoga and eating apples.” At first, neither Rubina nor Abhinav reacted to the post. However, a day later re-tweeting Kashmera’s Tweet, Rubina said, “Sending you love and strength.” The former was quick enough to take a sly dig at Rubina’s words and she wrote, “Thank you but I avoid fake love and fake strength. So should you.”

Just saw last night’s episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season’s ass. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time in doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #bb15— kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) October 9, 2021

Sending you love and strength https://t.co/IeIZMhlXis— Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) October 10, 2021

Thank you but I avoid fake love and fake strength. So should u— kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) October 10, 2021

The banter did not end here. Abhinav also hit out at Kashmera’s tweet. Adding a pinch of sarcasm to her short-duration stint in Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav stated that he would send 10 kg apples to people who are struggling to tweet something so that they can go back to do another Insipid stint in Bigg Boss. He further said, “if you don’t get another stint, yoga really helps.”

For all those who are struggling to tweet something, apparently smart to get back to do another INSIPID stint in BB i will send 10 Kgs of apples and if you don’t get another stint ….Yoga really helps 😂 ! #wasteoftweet— Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) October 10, 2021

In a recent chat with ETimes, Kashmera said that she doesn’t know why Rubina and Abhinav reacted out of all the contestants. “Are they acknowledging that this is all they did, especially Abhinav?” she questioned. When asked that didn’t she target the couple specifically, the actress explained that she never targets anybody, especially where ‘Bigg Boss’ is concerned and her opinion is that of an audience.

Appreciating Bigg Boss 15, Kashmera opined that the ongoing season is awesome, and the contestants are also very charged up, while the last season was boring as hell.

