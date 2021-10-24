Kashmera Shah Takes Indirect Dig at Sunita Ahuja, Says 'Govinda Should Fire His Manager to Avoid Sitting at Home'

Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek’s ongoing feud has taken an ugly turn in the last few months. The wives of both the actors and relatives have been exchanging nasty words for each other on social media and in separate interviews.

However, like Krushna, Kashmera too wants to bury the hatchet and said in an interview that she wants to see Govinda and her husband Krushna work together. However, she dis not say it without taking an indirect dig at Sunita Ahuja, the wife of Govinda.

Kashmera said that Govinda needs a better manager and indirectly slammed his wife Sunita Ahuja who currently manages the actor’s work. Kashmera said, “If he fires his current manager and gets a good manager who actually wants him to get good work, then things can happen. Jo abhi unka kam dekh raha hai is very bad. Govinda ji is a very talented actor and he should not be sitting at home."

Kashmera further said that in their family, no one pushes each other to do better in life. “I also want to be part of that family like the Salman Khan family… They always push their people. Why can’t each family be like that? I wish Krushna’s family had pushed him. Had they done that it would have been beneficial to the entire family. They are filled with great, talented people but koi kisi ko push nahi karta." She even said that she will not be sitting idle at home like others and will most of her husband’s talents by working with him.

