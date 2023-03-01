Days after Kashmera Shah was snapped kissing her husband Krushna Abhishek on the lips in public, the actress has now reacted to netizens thinking that she was heavily drunk. In a recent interview, Kashmera clarified that she wasn’t drunk but jetlagged and therefore, she was not able to stand properly.

“Yes, I know people thought I was heavily drunk and therefore could not stand properly. The real reason was I was jetlagged. I had just returned from LA, reached home and then went to the party, so I could barely stand. I did have a glass of wine so if that made me tipsy, I wouldn’t know," she told E-Times.

The actress also revealed why she pulled her actor-husband Krushna Abhishek for a lip kiss and shared that she was ‘PDA starved’. “Yes I was pulling my husband towards me and indulging in PDA because I had not met him for a long time. It was almost 3 weeks and I missed him very much. I was PDA-starved and that’s why I kissed Krushna at the party publicly. I was also missing my kids. Next, we are planning to go to LA again soon for a holiday," Kashmera added.

For the unversed, Kashmera Shah recently attended a Bigg Boss 16 success party when she was seen posing boldly in front of the paparazzi. She also grabbed her husband Krushna and shared a kiss on lips with him. The couple did not shy away from sharing their PDA moment in front of paps and kissed thrice. Watch the video here:

Krushna and Kashmera are married for 10 years now. In July last year, Krushna took to social media and shared a heartwarming note on their wedding anniversary. “Happy anniversary @kashmera1 love u loads 💓 this is where we met guys 2006 shooting this film #pappu paas ho gaya film toh chali nahi but pappu pass ho gaya apne patane ke exam mein 😜 aur yeh affair shuru hua @apnabhidu dada ke saamne love u lots kash u hv been my support and strength 💪 always 💖 God bless,” he had written.

Read all the Latest Movies News here