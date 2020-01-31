Kashmera Shah Wants Arti Singh to Marry Sidharth Shukla, Fans Trend #SidArti
Recently in Bigg Boss 13, Kashmera Shah told Arti Singh that Sidharth Shukla is an ideal husband for her. She also proposed to talk to Sidharth on Arti’s behalf, if the latter agrees.
Former Bigg Boss participant Kashmera Shah entered the Bigg Boss 13 house as the connection of her sister-in-law Arti Singh on the reality TV show. In the January 29 episode, Kashmera told Arti that Sidharth is an ideal husband for her. She also proposed to talk to Sidharth on Arti’s behalf, if the latter agrees.
According to Hindustan Times, Arti dismissed the suggestion and told Kashmera, “Seriously, no. Ladka accha hai, friend hai but humara temperament match nahi karta (He is a good guy but our temperaments do not match).”
Nevertheless, Kashmera replied, “Tumhe agar husband chahiye to isne humesha tumhe save kiya hai, kabhi Shehnaaz ko nahi bachaya (If you want a perfect husband then he as always saved you, but never saved Shehnaaz).”
Kashmera further said that according to her instincts, they (Sidharth and Arti) are in love but are unaware of the fact.
Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 13 house is currently observing the ‘Connections Week’, where the close friends and loved ones of each contestant will enter the BB house. The connections, who will stay in the house for a week, will come to support the contestants.
On Tuesday’s episode, Kashmera was seen talking to housemates where she said that #SidNaaz is over and has turned into #FakeNaaz. She also added that #SidArti (Sidharth and Arti) is the current trend.
Soon after, #SidArti fans started tweeting about the possible pair. Here’s what they wrote:
