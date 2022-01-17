Kashmera Shah's Intimate Scene With Minor in Mahesh Manjrekar's 'Nay Varan Bhat Loncha...' Removed

Mahesh Manjrekar’s latest Marathi film ‘Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha’ has landed in trouble due to its sexually explicit content involving minors. The trailer of the film has received a huge backlash from The National Commission for Women (NCW) for featuring intimate scenes involving minors.

It has now been reported that the scenes in question, one of which features actress Kashmera Shah, have been removed from the film just before the release. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “On Thursday, the makers removed a few visuals from the film. The trailer depicts Kashmera Shah pulling the child actor, Prem Dharmadhikari, towards herself. This and the scene where Prem Dharmadhikari castrates a character were deleted from the final cut from the film. One or two more shots also got snipped.”

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film last week with an ‘A’ certificate. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had raised the issue after receiving a complaint from Bharatiya Shree Sakti from Maharashtra, criticising the “open circulation of sexually explicit content involving minors on social media platforms."

As per NCW, the trailer of the movie released on January 10, 2022, showed some sexually explicit content and depicted women and children in “unacceptable ways".

The film is based on the story of late Jayant Pawar and features Prem Dharmadhikari, Chhaya Kadam, Shashank Shende, and Kashmera Shah in key roles. ‘Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Na Koncha’ is a crime-thriller about two teenage boys who grow up facing deprivation and brutality by society and become hardcore criminals.

