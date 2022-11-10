Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri's Next Project Is Titled The Vaccine War; Deets Inside

Following the success of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri is ready with a new project. Announcing the film through a tweet, the director shared a poster of the film and wrote, “Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ – an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us.”

In another tweet, Vivek said that this will be the first time ever an Indian film will release in 11 Indian languages. Agnihotri confirmed that the upcoming film will be released in English, Bangla, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, and Marathi along with Hindi. The premise of the film appears to be around the development of vaccines for the COVID-19 virus by India. Much detail of the plot, however, continues to remain under wraps.

Earlier, the filmmaker had asked his fans to guess the title of the movie by providing a fill-in-the-blank: 'The _____ War.'

In a November 7 tweet, Vivek Agnihotri wrote that the pandemic hit India, and the country had nothing to fight. He alleged that big pharma companies and superpowers of the world tried to blackmail and strong-arm India, leaving many to die. However, despite limited resources at their disposal, scientist and medical experts in the country came together in a hurdle and fought back the pressure as their ‘dharma’. As a result, India was able to make the fastest and safest vaccine for the COVID-19 virus, which every Indian should be proud of.

When COVID came, India had nothing to fight. We were blackmailed & left alone to die by the superpowers of medical infra. But our scientists, without resources, fought back like their dharma. We made fastest & the safest vaccine, created an infra every Indian can be proud of. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 7, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri’s last directorial The Kashmir Files was among the highest grosser of 2022. In a year where most Bollywood films failed to make a mark at the box office, The Kashmir Files, despite the lack of any big star managed to pull audiences to theatres. The film revolved around the forced exile of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley amidst rising terrorism in the 1980s and 90s.

