Kashmiri Pandits Visit Anupam Kher to Give Blessings, Actor Shows Gratitude

Anupam Kher and his co-stars of The Kashmir Files have received tremendous appreciation for their film, even as many continue to call it a propaganda venture. The film has performed well at the box office and is on its way to collecting Rs 250 crore.

Kher, who played protagonist Pushkar Nath Pandit in the film, is also a Kashmiri Pandit. On his social media account, the veteran actor has been sharing remarks about the film and the migration of Kashmiri Hindus.

He has also been a recipient of the love and gratitude of many Kashmiri Pandits, who had to flee the valley at the peak of insurgency in 1990. On March 30, the actor shared on Instagram a video in which he was being showered with blessings and affection by Pandits.

The actor noted in the caption that, after the release of The Kashmir Files, various Pandits and Pujaris had appeared at his home every other day to undertake rituals and offer blessings. They do so without expecting anything in exchange. He also expressed gratitude for all of the affection he has received since the film’s release.

In The Kashmir Files, Kher plays Pushkar Nath Pandit, a Kashmiri Pandit, who sees the killing of his whole family at the hands of militants. The actor received tremendous appreciation for his role in the film.

Kher recently posted another video of his speech from the first assembly of Kashmiri Pandit victims in Delhi following the atrocity.

He captioned the post, “In 1993, after the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in Kashmir, the first gathering of the victims took place in Delhi. I, being a known person from the community, was asked to speak. Here is my speech.” He further said, “We are an educated and optimistic lot. Hum dekhenge!”

In addition to Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar have also played important parts in The Kashmir Files.

