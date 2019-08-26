Kasthuri Shankar Gets Eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Refuses to Enter Secret Room

Known for films like Aatha Un Koyilile, Government Mappillai and Rasathi Varum Naal, actress Kasthuri Shankar, who had entered Bigg Boss Tamil 3 as a wild card contestant, got eliminated from the reality show this weekend. The actress received an offer to return to the game through a secret room, however, she turned down the request.

Though Kasthuri's stint in Bigg Boss house promised a lot of drama, fans were left disappointed. Furthermore, she failed to become friends with the other contestants and was not considered to be a serious contender.

Kasthuri is the ninth contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 following Fathima Babu, Mohan Vaidya, Meera Mitun, Reshma Pasupuleti, Saravanan, Sakshi Agarwal, Jangiri Madhumitha and Abhirami.

According to a story published in Zoom, when Kamal and the makers offered Kasthuri the chance to enter the secret room to add drama to Bigg Boss Tamil 3, she refused citing that ever since she had heard the voices of her children, she had been yearning to meet them. The actress chose to be with her kids rather than stay in the show any longer.

Apart from Kasthuri, Sandy, Tharshan and Cheran too were up for elimination, but Kasthuri managed to secure the least number of votes and was shown the door. She managed to survive in the house for two weeks only.

Following Kasthuri's eviction, Kamal Haasan announced that there are only 8 contestants left in the house and that there will be no evictions the coming week.

