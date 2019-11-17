Take the pledge to vote

Kate Beckinsale Denies Dating Jamie Foxx

A day after the two were spotted together at a party on Thursday night, Kate Beckinsale made it clear that just because she was seen with someone, it doesn't mean that it's romantic.

IANS

Updated:November 17, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
Kate Beckinsale Denies Dating Jamie Foxx
Image: Kate Beckinsale, Jamie Foxx/Instagram

Actress Kate Beckinsale has shut down rumors that she and actor Jamie Foxx were dating.

A day after the two were spotted together at a party on Thursday night, the 46-year-old actress made it clear that just because she was seen with someone, it doesn't mean that it's romantic, reports people.com.

"(Last) night at #hfpa party with @therealadewale @iamjamiefoxx and @jsauluck. I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them," Beckinsale wrote on Instagram alongside a pair of photos of herself posing with the men.

"Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that's true I've got a hell of a problem," she added.

The actors attended the event at Catch LA in Hollywood to celebrate the announcement that actor Pierce Brosnan's sons, Dylan and Paris, will be the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors.

Foxx's daughter Corinne had previously held the title.

