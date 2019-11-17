Kate Beckinsale Denies Dating Jamie Foxx
A day after the two were spotted together at a party on Thursday night, Kate Beckinsale made it clear that just because she was seen with someone, it doesn't mean that it's romantic.
Image: Kate Beckinsale, Jamie Foxx/Instagram
Actress Kate Beckinsale has shut down rumors that she and actor Jamie Foxx were dating.
A day after the two were spotted together at a party on Thursday night, the 46-year-old actress made it clear that just because she was seen with someone, it doesn't mean that it's romantic, reports people.com.
"(Last) night at #hfpa party with @therealadewale @iamjamiefoxx and @jsauluck. I would like to point out that standing next to someone does not mean I am dating them," Beckinsale wrote on Instagram alongside a pair of photos of herself posing with the men.
"Currently in line at the dry cleaners and if that's true I've got a hell of a problem," she added.
The actors attended the event at Catch LA in Hollywood to celebrate the announcement that actor Pierce Brosnan's sons, Dylan and Paris, will be the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors.
Foxx's daughter Corinne had previously held the title.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katy Perry and Entourage Ignore Security at Mumbai Airport
- Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 Faces Trouble as Kota Residents Claim Film Gives City 'Bad Image'
- WhatsApp Confirms a New Threat; Android And iOS Users at Risk From Malicious Video Files
- Jawa Perak Bobber Launched in India at Rs 1.95 Lakh, Gets BS-VI Engine
- Yuvraj Singh Wishes Sania Mirza On Birthday With Quirky Post, Her Reply Will Leave You in Splits