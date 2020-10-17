Kate Hudson Joins Apple's 'Truth Be Told' S2

Los Angeles: Actor Kate Hudson has boarded the cast of Apple’s “Truth Be Told” for its upcoming season two. According to Variety, Hudson will have a series lead role opposite Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

The Apple TV Plus series marks the first regular television role for the 41-year-old actor, known for movies such as “Almost Famous”, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”, “Deepwater Horizon” and “Marshall”. Spencer will reprise her role of Poppy Parnell, a true crime podcaster, in the second season. Hudson will play Micah Keith, a lifestyle guru and longtime friend of Poppy’s as a new case that deeply involves both women unfolds and quickly puts their relationship to the ultimate test.

The first season of “Truth Be Told”, which also featured Aaron Paul, premiered on the streamer in December 2019. Season two will start production on October 26 here.