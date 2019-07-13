Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle to Attend Serena Williams vs Simona Halep Wimbledon 2019 Women's Final

Wimbledon 2019, which officially began on July 1, is finally concluding on Sunday, July 14, after running for two weeks. While the Wimbledon 2019 Women's Singles Final between Serena Williams vs Simona Halep will take place on Saturday, July 13, the Men's Single Final between Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

While the Federer vs Nadal Men's singles semi-finals match had a large presence from celebrities, the Serena Williams vs Simona Halep match will see members of the Royal Family, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, in attendance.

As per reports from Britain's Press Association (PA) news agency, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will watch the clash from the Royal Box. While it is clear that Meghan will be supporting her long-time friend Serena Williams, Simona Halep expects Kate Middleton to support her during the Wimbledon 2019 Women's Singles Final.

Serena Williams is a close friend of the former actress and the Duchess of Sussex. She attended Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding last year and also co-hosted a lavish baby shower for the Duchess of Sussex in New York City earlier this year.

It'll be the second visit to Wimbledon this year for both Catherine and Meghan. While the Duchess of Cambridge was present during a Roger Federer match at Centre Court last week, the Duchess of Sussex watched Serena in her second-round match against Kaja Juvan.

Both Kate and Meghan attended last year's final together. In Wimbledon 2018 Women's Singles Final, Angelique Kerber won her first ever Wimbledon title after a straight-forward victory against Serena Williams.

