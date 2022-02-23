Kate Middleton Talks About Planning On Baby Number 4; Reveals Prince Williams ‘Worried’ Reaction

It seems like the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has babies on her mind and she is not shying away from admitting that. On Tuesday, during the first day of her solo royal tour in Denmark, Kate met with parents and their babies during a visit to the University of Copenhagen. During her visit, she interacted with them and also admitted that being around babies makes her “broody."

A mother of three kids including 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis, Kate has been working extensively on the cause of early childhood development. And as a part of her royal work and for the same the Duchess of Cambridge often seen interacting with parents and babies. While on her visit to Denmark to meet parents and kids, the Duchess of Cambridge touched on fourth baby plans as well.

In her recent interaction with People Magazine, Princess Kate opened up about how she’s very broody. Kate even spilled the beans about talking to Prince William about having another baby. She said, “William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one’.”

Advertisement

The Princess of Cambridge’s revelation about Prince William’s reaction to fourth baby plans comes nearly a month after a video went viral from the royal couple’s visit to Lancashire. In the video, Prince William quipped saying “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!" after Kate held a baby girl during the video call which led onlookers to go “aww."

Earlier in the past too, Princess Kate Middleton has admitted that while she has felt broody, Prince William does not want any more kids.

Speaking of Kate Middleton’s latest visit to Denmark, the Duchess of Cambridge connected with world-leading researchers running the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project. The project determines to promote the mental wellbeing of infants and their parents. It also aims to work on improving relationships between infants and their parents.

Recently during the couple’s outing, Prince William teased his wife Kate Middleton for adoring a cute baby. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Church on the Street charity in Burnley, England, where they met Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their daughter Anastasia. According to People magazine, William jokingly told Kate, “Don’t give my wife any more ideas! No more,” when the duchess held the adorable baby. Prince Williams further quipped to Kate and said, “Don’t take her with you,” as Kate returned the little one to her parents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.