Kate Mulgrew To Return As Captain Janeway In Animated Series Star Trek: Prodigy'

Los Angeles: Veteran actor Kate Mulgrew will reprise her iconic role of Captain Janeway in animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, Nickelodeon and CBS Studios have announced. The casting was revealed as a surprise announcement during the Star Trek Universe virtual panel at New York Comic Con. Mulgrew, who played Captain Kathryn Janeway for 170 episodes on Star Trek: Voyager (1995 -2001), said she is excited about her return to the beloved franchise. I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy’. How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me, she said. According to the announcement shared on the franchise’s official website, Janeway will be a central figure in the show, which will follow a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.

The animated series is developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon will direct, executive produce and serve as the creative lead.

Star Trek: Prodigy is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series will premiere sometime next year on Nickelodeon. PTI SHD SHD 10091059 NNNN.