News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Movies»Kate Summerscale's Novel The Haunting Of Alma Fielding' To Get TV Adaptation
1-MIN READ

Kate Summerscale's Novel The Haunting Of Alma Fielding' To Get TV Adaptation

Kate Summerscale's Novel The Haunting Of Alma Fielding' To Get TV Adaptation

English writer Kate Summerscale's horror novel "The Haunting of Alma Fielding" is set to get adapted into a TV series, with "Fosse/Verdon" writer Charlotte Stoudt and director Minkie Spiro attached with the project. According to Deadline, New Pictures is producing the series. Set in 1938, the story follows young housewife Alma Fielding who begins to experience supernatural events in her suburban home. "Objects shatter, vanish, or take flight, assaulting Fielding and her family. Reporters see it with their own eyes. It is impossible but it is happening. And Alma seems to be at the centre," the logline reads.

Los Angeles: English writer Kate Summerscale’s horror novel “The Haunting of Alma Fielding” is set to get adapted into a TV series, with “Fosse/Verdon” writer Charlotte Stoudt and director Minkie Spiro attached with the project. According to Deadline, New Pictures is producing the series. Set in 1938, the story follows young housewife Alma Fielding who begins to experience supernatural events in her suburban home. “Objects shatter, vanish, or take flight, assaulting Fielding and her family. Reporters see it with their own eyes. It is impossible but it is happening. And Alma seems to be at the centre,” the logline reads.

The novel, published last year, was shortlisted for the UK’s Baillie Gifford Prize. New Pictures CEO Willow Grylls will serve as executive producer on the sereis alongside Stoudt and Spiro.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...