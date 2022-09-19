Kate Winslet Rushed to Hospital After Foot Injury On Sets of Upcoming Biopic Lee

Hollywood Star Kate Winslet has been busy shooting for the biopic of the legendary American photojournalist Lee Miller. However, earlier this weekend, the actress met with an accident while filming in the village of Kupari in Croatia. The 46-year-old actress was immediately rushed to the hospital when she lost her footing and injured her legs. Photos obtained by the Croatian press show the star arriving at Dubrovnik Hospital in a black van while accompanied by a number of people.

According to the statement that was released in light of the incident, it read, “Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

Two years back, it was announced that Kate would be the star of a new biopic about Vogue cover model-turned-war correspondent Lee Miller in 2020. The film, called Lee, will highlight the life and experiences of the photojournalist as she traverses to the frontline of World War II and makes a brave attempt to expose the horrific truths of the Nazis.

Throughout her journey she then comes to realise the truths of her own past. The film will be helmed by Ellen Kuras who was the cinematographer of Kate’s 2004 in critically-acclaimed film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which also starred Jim Carrey. It is adapted from the book The Lives of Lee Miller, written by Lee’s son, Antony Penrose.

Oscar-winning actress Kate, who is also bankrolling the film, previously talked about her role, “A woman I admire tremendously and whom I am so thrilled to be playing in this film. An extreme lover, thinker, life liver, cook, Vogue cover girl, war correspondent, icon, mother.”

The ‘Sense And Sensibility’ actress recently finished working on the upcoming sci-fi movie ‘Avatar 2’ and shared that during a risky stunt that required her to remain underwater for seven minutes, she initially felt “wonderful” but then found herself wondering if she had died. She said, “God, it’s just wonderful. Your mind completely drifts off. You can’t think about anything, you can’t make lists in your head, you’re just looking at the bubbles underneath you. My first words [when I resurfaced] were, “Am I dead?” Yes, I thought I died!”

Avatar is slated for a worldwide release on December 14 while the film would hit the theatres in the USA on December 16 of this year.

