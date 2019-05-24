English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kathanayakudu to PM Narendra Modi: 5 Biopics You Can Revisit
We take a look at a few of the other political biopics that have left or will leave a mark on Indian cinema.
Actor Vivek Oberoi plays the lead role in the upcoming biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’ (Image: Special Arrangement)
Actor Vivek Oberoi is busy for the release of Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi, where he is playing the titular role. The film, which is slated for release on May 24 had earlier hit a snag. The makers were planning to release the biopic on the day the Lok Sabha election kicked off, but the Election Commission ordered a stay on its release on the grounds that it could affect the Lok Sabha Election Results 2019. PM Narendra Modi traces the journey of Narendra Modi, from being a tea seller to becoming the Prime Minister of the biggest democracy in the world.
As India gears up to watch the Prime Minister Narendra Modi biopic on the big screen, we take a look at a few of the other political biopics that have left or will leave a mark on Indian cinema.
NTR Kathanayakudu: Based on the life of popular Telugu actor-turned-politician, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, NTR was the first big Telugu release of 2019. While the first part, NTR: Kathanayakudu, charted his journey as an actor, the second part, NTR: Mahanayakudu, will showcase his rise to fame as an iconic political leader. The film also saw Vidya Balan's debut in Telugu movie with her role as Basava Ramatarakam.
Thackeray: Released in January, the Abhijit Panse directorial follows the life of Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of the Indian political party Shiv Sena. The film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Thackeray and Amrita Rao as his wife was released on Bal Thackeray's 93rd birth anniversary.
The Accidental Prime Minister: Another January release, the film was based on the 2014 memoir of the same name by Sanjaya Baru. It stars Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance.
The Iron Lady: Though not yet released, director A Priyadarshini had, on the second death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, announced that he will be making a biopic on the politician titled The Iron Lady. The titular role for the same will be played by Nithya Menon.
Gandhi: The 1982 epic historical drama film, often considered to be a classic, is based on the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the leader of India's non-violent, non-cooperative independence movement against the United Kingdom's rule of the country during the 20th century.
