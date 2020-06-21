Katherine Langford on Why She Didn't Come Back for 13 Reasons Why Finale

"13 Reasons Why" star Katherine Langford has revealed she was unable to return for the final season of the hit show as she was busy shooting for her new project "Cursed" for the streamer.







Langford shot to international fame with her performance as the high school student Hannah Baker whose suicide rocks Liberty High when the titular tapes find their way to her various classmates who abetted her death in the first season of the Netflix Original.







Though the Australian actor came back for the sophomore season in spirit and flashbacks, she announced her exit from the show ahead of its third chapter.







But fans had speculated she may film a brand new cameo for the fourth and final installment, which debuted earlier this month.







Asked why she didn't star in the final series, Langford told Digital Spy, "I think I was still filming 'Cursed', so I wasn't able to go in and shoot anything."







The makers used archive footage from the first season to insert her into the finale, giving some closure to the story of Hannah's classmate and friend Clay Jensen (played by Dylan Minnette).







"It's funny because I haven't fully seen season three or four - but I'm making my way through season three and watching season four now that that chapter's closed," she added.







The 24-year-old actor said she is proud of her former cast members and they are "still really tight".







"In many ways, I already know what happens and I'm just so proud for them. Closing that chapter was such a special part instilled in all of our lives," Langford said.







She will next be seen playing the role of Nimue in "Cursed", a fantasy drama loosely based on Arthurian legend.

