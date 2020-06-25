Katherine Schwarzenegger Flaunts Baby Bump as She Steps Out in All-black Athleisure, See Pics

Katherine Schwarzenegger announced her pregnancy with husband, actor Chris Pratt in April. The daughter of Hollywood star, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been rarely spotted in public since.

On June 23 afternoon, pregnant Katherine was clicked while out on a Starbucks run. She was seen wearing a casual black onesie as she stepped out to run a few errands in Brentwood, California. The 30-year-old author wore a mask and had an iced drink in her hand.

For her outing, the mom-to-be kept things comfy and casual in a black onesie and snakeskin-print sandals. The Maverick and Me author completed her ensemble with a cross necklace.

Recently, Katherine wished Pratt on Father’s Day on social media. June 21 also marked the 41st birthday of the Parks and Recreation actor.

In a lengthy message, she wrote, “Happy birthday and Father’s Day to my wonderful, loving, exceptional husband. What an amazing year you’ve had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love. I thank God every day for you. blessed to live life with you, watch you grow, and one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father(sic.)”

Katherine is an avid supporter and ambassador for cruelty against animals. She began dating Pratt in 2018 and got engaged in January 2019. The two got married in June 2019.

Pratt has a son, Jack, with his marriage to ex-wife Anna Faris. The couple was married for nearly a decade before they split in 2018.

Follow @News18Movies for more

