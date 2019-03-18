English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katherine Schwarzenegger 'Having the Best Time' Planning Her Wedding to Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger is reportedly enjoying the process of planning her wedding to fiance and actor Chris Pratt.
Katherine Schwarzenegger is reportedly enjoying the process of planning her wedding to fiance and actor Chris Pratt.
Just three months after getting engaged to actor Chris Pratt, Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger is reportedly "having a blast" planning their wedding.
"They have a general idea when they want the wedding to happen, but don't have the exact date yet," a source told PEOPLE.
"Katherine is having the best time planning everything. She loves it!"
According to the source, Pratt, 39, "has been letting Katherine take charge" of the arrangements for their big day.
"They both seem very happy," the insider said of Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 29. "They live together and are just so cute."
As for her future stepson, "Katherine cares so much about Jack," the source said of Pratt's son, 6, with former wife Anna Faris. "She always talks about him."
Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement on social media back in January after seven months of dating. Pratt and Schwarzenegger were first seen together on Father's Day last year when they had a picnic in the park in Santa Barbara. They were later seen on dates around Los Angeles and outings with Jack in tow.
The engagement came over a year after Pratt announced his separation from Anna Faris in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage. This was the first relationship for the star since his divorce.
Pratt and Faris settled their divorce last November.
