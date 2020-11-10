Kathryn Hahn To Star Opposite Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd In The Shrink Next Door'

Los Angeles: Actor Kathryn Hahn has been roped in to play a lead role in Apple’s limited series “The Shrink Next Door”, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. According to Deadline, the eight-episode limited series is a dark comedy based on the 2019 Wondery and Bloomberg Media podcast of the same name, which was inspired by true events. It follows the weird equation between psychiatrist to the stars, Dr Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell).

During the course of their relationship, the charming Ike slowly takes over Marty”s life, moving into his patient’s home and even assuming control of his family business. Hahn will play Phyllis, Marty’s younger sister.

Ferrell and Rudd, who earlier starred together in TV series “Anchorman” and its sequel, “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”, will also executive produce the new show. Michael Showalter, who previously worked with Rudd on the “Wet Hot American Summer” franchise, will direct and executive produce.

Georgia Pritchett has penned the script and is also attached as executive producer. "The Shrink Next Door" has been developed by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.