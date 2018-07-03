Kathryn Hahn Would Do Step Brothers Sequel in a 'Heartbeat'

Actress Kathryn Hahn says she would do a sequel to the 2008 film Step Brothers in a heartbeat.Hahn has explained how the first Step Brothers left a lot of room for a follow-up."There's zero plot really in that movie anyway, you could do anything and call it a sequel," the actress joked."Anything (at all) and just have that group of people… (and) I would do it in a heartbeat," Hahn told etonline.com.In the 2008 film, Hahn plays Alice Huff -- wife of Adam Scott's character, Derek Huff, and sister-in-law to Will Ferrell's Brennan Huff -- who begins a wild romantic affair with John C. Reilly's Dale Doback.