Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Have Officially Split After 6 Years of Dating

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have ended their six-year romance, according to PEOPLE. Holmes and Foxx were first rumored to be dating back in 2013, but they kept their relationship a very closely guarded secret.

“Jamie and Katie split,” a music entertainment source told PEOPLE. The couple parted ways in May. Though they’ve never officially confirmed their ultra-private relationship.

The news comes after Foxx was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave outside of a West Hollywood nightclub. Vave, a singer/songwriter and model, is the record producer’s newest artist. “She’s just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

It was just months ago that Holmes, 40, and Foxx, 51, appeared to be going strong. They made their relationship official when they posed for a photo together at the 2019 Met Gala in May.

Back in 2013, Foxx denied the rumours that he was dating Holmes, calling the speculation "hilarious."

The pair first made headlines when they hit the dance floor together at the Apollo in the Hamptons event in East Hampton, New York in 2013, a little over a year after Holmes and Tom Cruise split in 2012 after six years of marriage.

