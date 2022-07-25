Katrik Aaryan Reveals What He Whispered in Shah Rukh Khan's Ear in Viral Video, Watch

Kartik Aaryan, who has always been a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, recently met him at an event and a video of that had gone viral on social media. The actor was seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with SRK. The latter was also seen touching his cheeks lovingly after Kartik whispered something in his ears. Now, in a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan talked about the conversation he had with the Badshah of Bollywood.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik said that he had asked SRK whether he has watched his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. To this, the superstar replied, “Dekhi beta bohot accha hai tu usme.” The clip won hearts on the internet as fans think that SRK’s gesture towards Kartik is heartwarming and kind. Some are calling this as it is the best fan moment for Kartik, who pursued acting after getting inspired by SRK.

In one of his interviews, Kartik shared that he is SRK’s fan and also recalled his meeting with the superstar. He had shared that he used to stand outside SRK’s home Mannat when he first came to Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Next, he will be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and an untitled project by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of three highly-anticipated films next year. The actor will be seen in Pathaan where he will reunite with Deepika Padukone. The film also stars John Abraham. Next, he will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

