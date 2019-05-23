English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina-Akshay to Arjun-Parineeti, 5 Hit Bollywood Jodis that are Making a Comeback
We look at five popular Bollywood pairs who we will soon get to see on the big screen again in the coming months.
Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
From Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif, several popular on-screen jodis are all geared up to make a comeback on the silver screen in the coming months.
Tried and tested chemistry of stars can always be relied on. It works not just for the producers but also for the actors, who build greater comfort with every new movie, thus creating a value in the hearts of the audiences.
Here, we look at five pairs who we will soon get to see on the big screen:
Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra
They were first seen together in Yash Chopra’s Ishaqzaade, for which Parineeti also bagged the National Award. Later, they reunited for Namaste England. Now, Arjun-Parineeti will be again seen in romantic-comedy Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
Salman Khan first starred opposite with Katrina Kaif in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005. Since then, they have worked together in several films such as Yuvraj, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. They will next star together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which will release on June 5.
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif
B-town’s hit couple Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who have received a lot of love and appreciation for their chemistry in Welcome, Welcome Back, Namastey London and Singh is Kinng, are all set to work together again. The duo will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi, which will release in 2020. They were last seen together in 2010’s Tees Maar Khan.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol
The real-life couple has done several romantic films like Ishq, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Gundaraj and U, Me aur Hum. They will now be seen romancing in their next Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Ayushmann Kurrana and Bhumi Pednekar
They have previously starred in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and are now reuniting for their upcoming movie Bala. Initially, it was slated for September 2019 release but there has been no update on it since.
