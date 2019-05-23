Katrina-Akshay to Arjun-Parineeti, 5 Hit Bollywood Jodis that are Making a Comeback

From Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif, several popular on-screen jodis are all geared up to make a comeback on the silver screen in the coming months.Tried and tested chemistry of stars can always be relied on. It works not just for the producers but also for the actors, who build greater comfort with every new movie, thus creating a value in the hearts of the audiences.Here, we look at five pairs who we will soon get to see on the big screen:They were first seen together in Yash Chopra’s Ishaqzaade, for which Parineeti also bagged the National Award. Later, they reunited for Namaste England. Now, Arjun-Parineeti will be again seen in romantic-comedy Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.Salman Khan first starred opposite with Katrina Kaif in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005. Since then, they have worked together in several films such as Yuvraj, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. They will next star together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which will release on June 5.B-town’s hit couple Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who have received a lot of love and appreciation for their chemistry in Welcome, Welcome Back, Namastey London and Singh is Kinng, are all set to work together again. The duo will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi, which will release in 2020. They were last seen together in 2010’s Tees Maar Khan.The real-life couple has done several romantic films like Ishq, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Gundaraj and U, Me aur Hum. They will now be seen romancing in their next Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.They have previously starred in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and are now reuniting for their upcoming movie Bala. Initially, it was slated for September 2019 release but there has been no update on it since.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)