Katrina and Isabelle Kaif's Video is the Definition of Cute, Fans are All Hearts

Katrina Kaif has recently tried her hand on Instagram’s Reel feature. The actress has also shared a short video clip featuring herself and sister Isabelle Kaif. In the clip, the sister duo are seen having fun while they are performing household chores.

“All day every day. I think this is what u do with reels (sic),” read the caption.

Katrina’s online family couldn’t keep calm after watching the adorable footage. Till now, the post has received more than eight lakh hearts on the social media platform.

This isn’t the first time that Isabelle has featured on Katrina’s timeline. From baking together to clicking sun-kissed selfies, the sisters throw major siblings goals.





Earlier, Katrina had shared a picture of herself where she could be seen playing a board game. Through her caption, the Zero actress also revealed that she was winning the game. She captioned the snap as , “Best thing about playing with only two people is u win faster”.

Katrina’s next film Sooryavanshi has rescheduled its release to Diwali this year. The film will see Akshay Kumar play the titular role of an ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, on a lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike on Mumbai. The Rohit Shetty’s cop drama will see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will also reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba in cameos, to help Akshay bust the terror plot.

The project will see Jackie Shroff play the antagonist. Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Sikandar Kher and Nikitin Dheer are also part of the project.