Katrina Kaif Adorably Sings Happy Birthday For Vicky Kaushal During Intimate Bash, Video Goes Viral

Vicky Kaushal celebrated his birthday with his wife, actress Katrina Kaif and their friends in New York. The Sardar Udham actor took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of his birthday bash, including a video of an adorable Katrina singing ‘happy birthday’ for him.

On Monday, Vicky celebrated his 34th birthday in New York. The actor, on the social media platform, revealed that he had a lazy and happy birthday. In the first picture of his post, he was seen unwinding while resting on a hammock while smiling at the camera. He then shared a video of Katrina joining his friends to sing ‘happy birthday’ for him.

A cake with candles lit was placed in front of Vicky while everyone sang for him. The actor was taking in all the attention that he was receiving. It was hard to take your eyes off Vicky and Katrina in the video! In pictures followed by the video, Vicky gave a glimpse of the birthday party venue and the group of that had come together to celebrate his birthday.

Sharing the post, Vicky wrote, “Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart’s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar!!!”

On Monday, Katrina shared a few pictures with her husband and wished him. “New York Wala Birthday My ❤️ Simply put ……………… YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER,” she wrote. Vicky cheekily replied, “Shaadishuda wala Birthday!!!”

Katrina also arranged a special pre-birthday brunch for her hubby in NYC. In one of the photos, shared by Katrina, Vicky can be seen holding a card with ‘Vicky’s Pre-Birthday Brunch’ written on it. The couple also visited Winter Garden Theatres in the city to see Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s acclaimed Broadway production ‘The Music Man’. Katrina also satiated her sweet cravings with the plate of pancakes. The duo also met Vicky’s friend at Soho house in NYC. However, amid all the celebrations, Katrina didn’t skip her workout session. The actress, who is a fitness freak, squeezed in a session of pilates even on Vicky’s birthday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.