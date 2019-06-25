Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar Get to Singing in the Rain for Tip Tip Barsa Paani Remake in Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are seeking to recreate the magic of the Mohra song Tip Tip Barsa Paani in Sooryavanshi. While shooting for the song, which originally starred Akshay with Raveena Tandon, Katrina shared a behing-the-scenes photo from the sets. The black and white photo shows the actors with towels wrapped around their heads, sharing a laugh.

Sooryavanshi is bringing together Katrina and Akshay nine years after their last film Tees Maar Khan, and there is a lot of fan expectation regarding the recreation of this sensuous song. Katrina and Akshay had earlier paid a tribute to Tip Tip Barsa Paani in their film De Dana Dan, with the song Gale Lag Ja, in which the actress was seen wearing a yellow saree.

The latest photo she's shared from the sets of Sooryavanshi doesn't show Katrina wearing a saree. She is seen in a white crop top. Whether that is the real costume for the song as well, that remains to be seen. Take a look at the photo:

Akshay and Katrina were supposed to kick off the Hyderabad schedule of the Rohit Shetty directorial with a romantic song. A source close to the film had said, "The reprised version is composed by Tanishq Bagchi while Farah Khan has come on board to choreograph Akshay and Katrina's moves. It is a sensuous romantic song like the original, and Farah has already discussed her vision of the track with Rohit."

Read: Akshay Kumar to Recreate the Magic of Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is produced by Shetty and Karan Johar. It is reportedly the costliest cop film ever made in the history of Indian cinema. Akshay will be seen playing the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, whereas Kat will play the character of his on-screen wife.

Recently, Akshay had tweeted that he would have been disappointed if any other actor would have recreated the song. He said, "I would've definitely been disappointed if any other actor would've recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career."

I would’ve definitely been disappointed if any other actor would’ve recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career & I can’t thank Ratan Jain ji enough. At times like these you realize,we may have come a long way but we also go back a long way pic.twitter.com/UtH5iDS0i9 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 20, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more