Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar Get to Singing in the Rain for Tip Tip Barsa Paani Remake in Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is reuniting Katrina and Akshay nine years after their last film together Tees Maar Khan, and there is a lot of fan expectation regarding the recreation of this sensuous song from Mohra.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar Get to Singing in the Rain for Tip Tip Barsa Paani Remake in Sooryavanshi
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are seeking to recreate the magic of the Mohra song Tip Tip Barsa Paani in Sooryavanshi. While shooting for the song, which originally starred Akshay with Raveena Tandon, Katrina shared a behing-the-scenes photo from the sets. The black and white photo shows the actors with towels wrapped around their heads, sharing a laugh.

Sooryavanshi is bringing together Katrina and Akshay nine years after their last film Tees Maar Khan, and there is a lot of fan expectation regarding the recreation of this sensuous song. Katrina and Akshay had earlier paid a tribute to Tip Tip Barsa Paani in their film De Dana Dan, with the song Gale Lag Ja, in which the actress was seen wearing a yellow saree.

The latest photo she's shared from the sets of Sooryavanshi doesn't show Katrina wearing a saree. She is seen in a white crop top. Whether that is the real costume for the song as well, that remains to be seen. Take a look at the photo:

Akshay and Katrina were supposed to kick off the Hyderabad schedule of the Rohit Shetty directorial with a romantic song. A source close to the film had said, "The reprised version is composed by Tanishq Bagchi while Farah Khan has come on board to choreograph Akshay and Katrina's moves. It is a sensuous romantic song like the original, and Farah has already discussed her vision of the track with Rohit."

Read: Akshay Kumar to Recreate the Magic of Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi is produced by Shetty and Karan Johar. It is reportedly the costliest cop film ever made in the history of Indian cinema. Akshay will be seen playing the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, whereas Kat will play the character of his on-screen wife.

Recently, Akshay had tweeted that he would have been disappointed if any other actor would have recreated the song. He said, "I would've definitely been disappointed if any other actor would've recreated Tip Tip Barsa Paani,a song which has been synonymous with me & my career."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

Live TV

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

sections

Latest News

Network 18 Sites

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2016 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.