Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Wish Deepika Padukone on 34th Birthday

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have wished Deepika Padukone happy birthday on the occasion. Katrina and Alia posted pics of Deepika on their respective Instagram handles and showered affection on her. Deepika is in Lucknow and is visiting Sheroes cafe in the city with Ranveer Singh. They will meet and greet people at the cafe run by acid attack survivors. Deepika's upcoming film Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who also accompanied Deepika during film promotions in Mumbai.

It was back in 2005 when Laxmi, then just 16, was attacked by a 32-year-old man who threw acid on her because she had turned down his proposal. Laxmi went on to work as director of a non-profit Chhanv Foundation and also associated with campaign Stop Acid Attacks.

Deepika was left so impressed by Laxmi's story, among other things, that she decided to be attached to the film as a producer too.

Meanwhile, Alia, who was vacationing with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji during New Year's, posted a monochrome pic of Deepika and called her lovely. She wished her a great day. Katrina, who was in Goa attending wedding ceremony of makeup artist Daniel Bauer and his partner Tyrone Braganza, wished love and happiness to Deepika on her special day. Check out their birthday messages for Deepika on social media below:

