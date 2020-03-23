Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan To Come Together For A Vikas Bahl Directorial?

While the noble Corona Virus Outbreak in India has delayed Katrina Kaif's upcoming movie Sooryavanshi, the actress has already signed her next.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the film will be a "slice-of-life" comedy, and is being helmed by Super 30 director Vikas Bahl, who was accused of sexual harassment by one of the female members of hsi crew at Phantom films.

Katrina is expected to be playing a multi-layered character for this one. “She is looking to push the envelope and explore new genres in this phase of her career which, in a way, is a journey of self- discovery too," a source told the daily.

The source further added that the film was set to go on the floors in May, starting with a recce, but has been pushed until the Corona Virus pandemic settles down and life comes back to normal.

Amitabh Bachchan is said to be coming together with the duo, and has shown keen interest to play the father, as per the same report. "Vikas and Katrina have discussed the central character of the father with Amitabh Bachchan who has shown a keen interest in doing the film. However, he is yet to sign on the dotted line. But there’s a delay in both production and casting given the virtual shutdown of the film industry at the moment.”

Giving insights on the plot of the film, the source said, "The film is tentatively titled Deadly as the story is centred around a funeral. Katrina loved the basic premise, which essentially traces the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery with humourous undertones, and gave an instant go-ahead to Vikas."

