Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor Save a Paparazzi From Getting Hurt; Watch Video

Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor remain in the headlines for their friendly banter, leaving funny comments on each other’s Instagram posts. But recently, the duo came to the rescue of a photographer who could have got hurt.

It was recently that the two actors were coming outside after watching the screening of the movie The Zoya Factor, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman. As they headed out, the papparazi, who had been waiting for them, started to click pictures. The frenzy of getting the right shots went a bit too ahead as one of photographers, whose camera faced the actors, started walking back on the road.

Spotting their car, Katrina started warning the photographer to watch out and be careful from getting hurt or hitting it. In the video, she holds her hand at him and says 'Ek Second! Ek Second!' The photographer says 'Okay, Okay, Sorry Sorry!' as soon he realizes what happened. Arjun Kapoor too says 'Ae! Sambhaal Na! (Hey, Be Careful).' The two then walk towards the car.

Katrina had called arjun as her Rakhi brother, on air. During Neha Dhupia's game show, 'Say it or Strip it', Katrina was asked, "If Ranbir and Alia, and Arjun and Malaika got married literally same day, same time, which would you attend."

To this, Katrina had replied, "If I'd have to pick one, I'd pick Arjun because he is my rakhi brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day 'Sheila ki Jawaani' was released and he didn't really like me. 'Arjun, do you want to be my rakhi brother?' He was like 'No!' (and) I was like Arjun you're going to be my rakhi brother."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.