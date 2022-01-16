Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora Give a Glimpse of Their Lazy Sunday, Take a Look

Sundays are meant to be fun days and our Bollywood celebrities know that very well. After working hard all week, these stars are giving themselves a well-deserved break on the weekend. Actress Katrina Kaif, who is in Indore with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to drop a couple of ‘Sunday selfies.’ In the photos, she can be seen dressed in a bright red shirt and has kept her gorgeous hair open. Flaunting her wide smile, she wrote, “Indoors in इंदौर #sundayselfie."

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, took a break from her intense workout and yoga sessions and shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen having a relaxed time. She is seen playing with her hair in the video. The actress used a song from Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Gehriyaan with her video.

Watch it here:

Katrina and Vicky who tied the knot in December last year celebrated their first Lohri after marriage. Both the actors had shared photos from the festivities on their respective social media handles. The photo shows the couple hugging each other as they stand in front of the bonfire. Vicky wrote, “Happy Lohri! 🔥"

They also celebrated their one month of marital bliss recently.

Meanwhile, rumours were doing the rounds that Malaika and Arjun Kapoor are going through a rough patch in their relationship and have broken up. However, Arjun put an end to rumours by sharing a photo with her. The picture, which seems to have been taken in a lift, has the couple posing for a mirror selfie. Arjun and Malaika were seen wearing casual outfits along with sunglasses. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all."

Malaika took to the comments section and dropped a heart emoji.

