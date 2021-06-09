'Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are Together', Says This Actor

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are said to be in a romantic relationship but none of them have put a stamp of approval on it. Both have decided to let rumours of their romance swirl. However, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor believes that Vicky and Katrina are together.

Appearing on a celebrity chat show, Harsh was asked which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move? He replied, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for it?"

Lately, Vicky and Katrina are further fueling romance rumours as the two continue to spend time together. They have been seen together at many get-togethers, parties, events etc.

On Vicky’s birthday, Katrina posted a throwback picture of the URI actor on Instagram and wrote, “Happiest birthday, Vicky Kaushal. May you always be smiling."

Earlier this year, Vicky and Katrina had tested positive for Covid-19 in April, a few days apart. Both of them recovered from coronavirus a few days later.

