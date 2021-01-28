Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Dating Rumours Swirl Again as This Pic Goes Viral

Even though Katrina Kaif has not confirmed her alleged relationship with actor Vicky Kaushal yet, her latest Instagram post has prompted speculations that something might be brewing between the two. The 37-year-old actress shared a photo of herself on Wednesday, hugging a person whose face was not revealed on her Instagram Story.

Despite the hidden identity of the person, fans were quick to speculate that it must be her rumoured boyfriend Vicky, as they identified the colour of the t-shirt he was wearing in an earlier post. One of the fans connected the dots and posted a photograph of Vicky, who was seen wearing a mustard-coloured t-shirt, the same that featured on Katrina’s Instagram story.

https://twitter.com/ Anoncqueen101/status/ 1354511382276927492?s=20

https://twitter.com/ phonebhoot/status/ 1354708036422574083?s=20

https://twitter.com/ Anoncqueen101/status/ 1354513308066447362?s=20

https://twitter.com/Quruxda_ Melanin/status/ 1354587669951483913?s=20

Fans have even started trending #VicKat to root for their favourite Bollywood couple, even though the two have not confirmed anything. However, this is not the first time that fans have pointed out Vicky’s discreet presence in Katrina’s social media post. Last month, the actress posted a photograph on her Instagram story where she was seen sitting next to her sister Isabelle Kaif, wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Fans were quick to spot Vicky’s reflection on the glass window behind them in the photo.

Netizens also speculated that the two spent their New Year’s celebration together with their siblings at Alibaug since they posted pictures from similar locations.

https://twitter.com/Quruxda_ Melanin/status/ 1344949722453311489?s=20

On the work front, the Kay Beauty owner will soon be seen in comedy-horror movie Phone Bhoot that also stars actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.