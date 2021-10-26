Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Get Photographed Amid December Wedding Rumours; See Pics

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted arriving at Reshma Shetty’s office hours after a report of them tying the knot in December emerged online. The rumoured couple was all smiles as they got photographed in their respective vehicles on Tuesday evening.

Katrina looked gorgeous in a checked shirt, while Vicky looked dapper in a white and black striped jersey, which he teamed with blue denim. Both were wearing face masks. Meanwhile, a source close to the duo revealed to ETimes that the two are planning to take their relationship to the next level by getting married in December.

“Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble. The wedding will take place in November-December," the source said.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif‘s dating rumours have been doing the rounds for a long time but neither of them has confirmed it yet. Recently, it was also being reported that Vicky might soon get engaged to Katrina, however, the rumours turned out to be false. Vicky also addressed the Roka rumours during the promotion of his latest film Sardar Udham. He blamed the paparazzi for spreading the rumour and told a leading daily jokingly that, “The news was circulated by your friends."

The two actors have been seen together in public on multiple occasions. Recently, they were spotted attending the premiere of ‘Shershaah’.

On the work front, Katrina is waiting for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi wherein she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar. Currently, she is shooting for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Salman and Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Vicky is currently busy working on Aditya Dhar’s film ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’.

