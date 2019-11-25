Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Planning New Year's Eve Getaway Together?
Rumour has it that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have big plans to spend New Year's Eve together.
Image: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal/Instagram
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become the latest actors rumored to be dating each other after they have been papped together at several events and dinner outings. The pictures of the two actors have been going viral on social media, giving fans reasons to think that the two are dating each other. The speculation gained momentum after a picture of Katrina and Vicky post a dinner date surface on social media recently.
Now, a report in Mumbai Mirror mentions that the Bharat actress and the Uri actor have plans for a New Year's Eve getaway. Though, rumours are rife that the two are dating each other, there has been no official confirmation from either of them. The report also said that the two actors are receiving invitations to appear together at various events. It also said that Vicky and Katrina are "quite serious" about each other and are "ready to be a little more open about their romance."
It all started when Vicky pretended to faint on celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan season 6, when host Karan Johar said that Katrina would love to work with him and that she thinks that they would look good together. According to the daily's report, when Katrina said both of them would look good together on screen, Vicky reacted by saying, "I was surprised she knows about my existence."
Katrina and Vicky were even photographed together at a Diwali 2019 bash that gave people more reasons to think that they are dating each other.
On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi where she will be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar. Vicky, on the other hand, is shooting for Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh where is playing the titular role.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chennaiyin FC Supporters Supermachans Receive Youth For A Change Award For Contribution to Social Causes
- Shaking Your Head to Remove Water from Ears Can Cause Brain Damage, Study Suggests
- A 'Simple' Optical Illusion by TikTok User Has People Questioning Their Eyes. Can You Do it?
- 'Indian Food is Terrible': How a Single Tweet from US Professor Riled up Desi Internet
- Aparajitha Ayodhya: Kangana Ranaut Debuts as Producer with Film on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case