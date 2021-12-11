Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Send Sweet Note to Those Who Couldn't Attend the Wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif became the man and wife on Thursday amidst the presence of their family and close friends. For those who could not attend their destination wedding that took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, in Rajasthan, the newlyweds sent a package of goodies along with a sweet note.

According to a report by The Times of India, the couple sent a package to their close friends who could not attend the wedding along with a note that read, “On December 9, by the grace of God and with blessings of our parents, we took one of the biggest steps of our lives and decided to tie the knot.” The note mentioned that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the news of its latest variant, omicron spreading across the world, they could not celebrate the event together.

However, the couple hopes to share the happiness with them in person very soon. “As we embark on this exciting journey, your love and blessings mean a lot to us. Thank you for all your support, always. Thank you for being part of our family. Love, Katrina and Vicky," the note read.

The couple, along with their family, is back in Mumbai. Before leaving Jaipur, Vicky and Katrina reportedly also sent out return gifts to the paparazzi who had come to cover the celebration. According to a picture shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the newlyweds had sent out return gifts to the paps along with a heartwarming note. Adding a Punjabi touch, the gift box called ‘bhaajji’ contained sweets like besan ka laddoo, sewayi, gurpaare and matthri. The groom’s side which was from a Punjabi backgroundfollowed the tradition of distributing the ‘bhaajji’ boxes post the wedding. The box also had a note attached to it which read, “Thank you very much for travelling from near and far to be with us."

The couple expressed their gratitude to the paparazzi as they mentioned in the note that it meant the world to them that paps were here to be part of the start of the rest of the duo’s lives. Vicky and Katrina also added that their day was everything that they dreamed of and more. “Your presence, your words, your hugs – they all made our special day even better. We hope you had a great time, as we did. This is just the beginning of many more celebrations together? Love, Katrina & Vicky.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What are your thoughts on this sweet gesture by the Bollywood couple?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.