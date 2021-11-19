Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Formally Announce Their Wedding Soon: Report

With the wedding season officially on, fans are waiting for the upcoming rumoured wedding of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The rumoured couple is reportedly tying the knot next month in Rajasthan and the guest list has already been prepared.

A source close to Katrina and Vicky told India Today that the couple will send out a formal note announcing their wedding. They will ask for best wishes from their friends in the media fraternity. The source said, “Both Vicky and Katrina have cordial relations with the media and they plan to share the good news with everyone and make a public announcement soon.”

The guest list for the wedding is also being prepared with available dates of their friends from the industry. It includes names of their co-stars, producers and directors.

Speculation is rife amidst all the wedding buzz which involves another rumoured Bollywood couple making their relationship official. According to a report by Bollywood Life, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be performing together in the sangeet ceremony of Vicky and Katrina as a couple.

It is expected the duo will be performing on their romantic songs from their latest movie Shershaah. Although there have been multiple speculations of Kiara and Sidharth dating, the couple has not confirmed the news officially.

Vicky and Katrina’s wedding will be another anticipated celebrity wedding in Bollywood this year. Earlier this week, actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha tied the knot in Chandigarh. The couple dated for nearly eleven years.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding took place at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh with close family and friends. The couple wore Sabyasachi creations for their wedding. It is speculated that Katrina would also be opting for the Bengali couture designer for her wedding outfit.

Sabyasachi has designed the outfit for several celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Nick Jonas.

The venue for Katrina and Vicky’s wedding is reportedly Six Senses Fort Barwara outside Ranthambore.

