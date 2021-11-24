Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal to Have Court Marriage Next Week Ahead of Royal Wedding in Rajasthan?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly preparing for their wedding in Rajasthan next month, for which the actress has reportedly taken a break from work. The rumour mill has been spinning over the last few weeks amid claims that the duo has decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting hitched.

Now as per the latest report, a source close to Katrina told BollywoodLife that the rumoured couple will have a court marriage in Mumbai next week before they head to Rajasthan for an elaborate wedding ceremony at an exotic resort near Ranthambore. There are two wedding ceremonies planned in Rajasthan, as per a close friend of the duo.

The speculation about their impending wedding went into overdrive after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. They reportedly had a Roka ceremony on Diwali at director Kabir Khan’s house. It was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the ceremony.

Katrina Kaif Coordinates with Vicky Kaushal’s Family for December Wedding Prep: Report

It’s being reported that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently basking in the success of ‘Sardar Udham’. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw, who was the chief of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan 1971 war.

