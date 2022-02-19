Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Share the Screen for the First Time as a Couple on This TV Show?

Ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married, fans are desperate to see the couple on-screen. The Bollywood lovebirds fell in love despite not being a part of any project together. Earlier, several publications had reported that Vicky has been roped in as one of the main leads in Katrina’s Jee Le Zaraa and their fans were excited thinking that the film will mark their first on-screen appearance as a couple.

However, the latest news comes in that VicKat will be seen together on a television show. According to a source quoted by BollywoodLife, “Star Plus is keen to bring Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as a couple on the show. This will be their debut on Indian TV and get the channel the needed eyeballs. They have approached Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for the same. They want them to come as celebrity guests on one of the starting episodes of Smart Jodi. The promos for the show are out and having Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif as guests will be a great move. The couple are yet to give a nod. Maniesh Paul is confirmed as the host of the show which is a remake of the Kannada show."

If this piece of information is true, fans will not have to wait for long to see the newlyweds on-screen.

Meanwhile, the show is a Hindi adaptation of the Kannada show Ishmart Jodi. The format follows couples who play several games to proceed in the show.

On the other hand, Vicky and Katrina have been busy with work ever since they got married. The actress is currently shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Next, she will be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar’s yet-untitled film which also stars Sara Ali Khan.

