Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Unite For First Time On Screen; Their Pics Scream Love

The wait is finally over! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have come together for the camera. While it is unfortunately not for a film, the actors united for an ad shoot and we think it wouldn’t be long before they sign a film together. Katrina and Vicky will be seen in the advertisement for an online shopping platform and the first pictures are now out.

In the pictures, Katrina and Vicky are seen trying on different clothes and posing for the camera. While in a few pictures they are seen promoting holiday wear, there was one picture that stole our hearts away. In the picture, Vicky couldn’t take his eyes off Katrina while she appeared to be blushing.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last December in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. The couple confirmed their wedding just a few days before they headed to Rajasthan for the ceremony. During a recent Koffee With Karan 7 episode, Katrina revealed that Vicky was never on her radar but was attracted to him after they bonded at Zoya Akhtar’s party.

“I didn’t even know much about Vicky. He was just a name I had heard, but had never associated with. But when I met him, I was won over,” she said. Calling their relationship “unexpected and out of the blue”, Katrina adds, “It was my destiny, and it was meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point, all of it felt so unreal.”

The couple had a ceremony with limited guests. Speaking about limiting the guest list, Katrina told Zoom TV recently, “I think more than trying to keep it private, we were restricted by, unfortunately, Covid. You know my family has been personally affected by Covid and it was something that you had to take seriously.”

