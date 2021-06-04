Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Want to Make Romantic Relationship Official?

Amid speculation that Katrina Kaif is dating Vicky Kaushal, it is being reported that the actress wants to make things official with the URI actor. The two have been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship for sometime but have not come out in the the open till now. In fact, on a couple of occasions, when asked to spill the beans on his personal life, Vicky has refrained from commenting on his love affairs, let alone admit that he is dating Katrina. Whenever he has spoken, he has said that he would like to keep it to himself. However, their romance rumors had fueled when Vicky seemingly appeared in a Instagram photo shared by Katrina during New Year’s 2021. They were also seen getting cosy at a Holi Party in 2020.

Now, a report said that Katrina is eagerly waiting to make her relationship with Vicky official. While a simple social media post could change the game for the two, it is also being said that Vicky’s father is not really keen on the romance and has warned his son against taking such a big step.

It is also being said that Katrina has discussed with Vicky about him not doing any intimate scenes in his upcoming films. In the coming time, Vicky will be seen in Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Manekshaw biopic titled Sam Bahadur, The Immortal Ashwatthama and Mr Lele.

Meanwhile, Katrina will be seen in horror comedy Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3 and in an actioner with director Ali Abbas Zafar.

