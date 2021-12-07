Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: 5-Tier Cake By Italian Chef, Special Indian Delicacies on the Menu

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s big fat Bollywood wedding is currently underway in Rajasthan. The couple have left no stones unturned in ensuring that they go all out to celebrate their nuptials. From a fort as the wedding venue to a star-studded guest list, every thing is OTT about this wedding. The couple are getting married at Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, over three days.

Food is a major part of any Indian wedding, and Katrina and Vicky’s wedding will include some special delicacies on the menu. The food menu includes live kachori, dahi bhalla and chaat stalls, kebabs and traditional Rajasthani cuisine. It also includes a five-tier wedding cake curated by an Italian chef. The North Indian delicacies include kebabs and fish platter.

Traditional Rajasthani cuisine like Daal Baati Churma with around 15 types of daals made from different lentils will be a part of the spread. The wedding cake will be extra special - a blue-and-white five-tier Tiffany wedding cake curated by a chef from Italy. There will also be separate stalls for paan, golgappas and other Indian delicacies.

