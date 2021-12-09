Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: A Look at Other Bollywood Families with Actress Bahus

The wedding festivities for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are underway at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Vicky comes from a large, loving and welcoming Punjabi family, and they are all excited to officially welcome Katrina into the family. Vicky is the son of Sham Kaushal, a prominent Bollywood action director, and his wife Veena. Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal is also an actor. There are several other families with actress bahus in Bollywood.

Thanks to stereotypes and conditioning in India, most people assume that fiery and belligerent women don’t make good bahus. However, leading ladies and top actresses from Bollywood have crushed that thinking by becoming some of the most popular and loved bahus in India. Now that Katrina will become an actress bahu for the Kaushal family, it is a good time to have a look at other families in Bollywood who have actress bahus.

Bachchans

Jaya Bachchan, who is an actress bahu herself, has a fantastic equation with Aishwarya Rai. Everyone remembers the famous incident in which Jaya set paparazzi straight for referring to her daughter-in-law as ‘Ash’ instead of ‘Aishwaryaji’ or ‘Mrs Bachchan’.

Pataudis

The Pataudi family also has not one, but two actress daughters-in-law. While Sharmila Tagore transformed the narrative surrounding the Cricket-Bollywood relationship by marrying Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor Khan tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan and became the Begum of Pataudi.

Devgns

The bond between Kajol and her mother-in-law Veena Devgan is without a doubt one of the most beautiful relationships in Bollywood. Her mother-in-law, whom her children — Nysa and Yug — and she affectionately refer to as Amma — often joins her on her outdoor shoots.

Kapoors

The Kapoor family is filled with more stars than one can count. From Shammi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, to Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, all succeeded by their now popular star kids. It is well known that actress Bahus Neetu Kapoor and Babita had a great relationship with their in-laws and the grand family. If Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt do get married, there will be another actress bahu in the big old family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.