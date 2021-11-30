Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Bosco Martis and Other Guests Revealed

As Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured wedding approaches, anticipation around the star guests attending the event is only increasing. The wedding is expected to be a star-studded affair taking place in Rajasthan on December 7. According to recent reports, the wedding will be attended by some of the renowned Bollywood personalities.

A report by ETimes claimed that actress Alia Bhatt, Katrina’s alleged former partner Salman Khan, and choreographer Bosco Martis have been invited to the wedding. Vicky worked with Alia in the 2018 movie Raazi, and she will also be seen working with Katrina in the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zara.

However, it is yet to be confirmed whether the invited guests will be attending the wedding. ETimes reported that even though Katrina’s Bharat co-actor Salman is on the guest list, it is not certain that he will be attending the wedding. The report mentioned that the wedding date clashes with Salman’s commitment to the Da-bangg tour in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, according to Pinkvilla, Salman’s sisters and Katrina's close friends Arpita Sharma and Alvira Agnihotri will be present on her big day.

An earlier report by Pinkvilla had mentioned that filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who has worked with Vicky in the recently-wrapped Govinda Mera Naam, is attending the wedding as part of the actor’s baraatis. Filmmakers Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar are also expected to attend as part of Katrina’s entourage.

Farah has worked with Katrina in Tees Maar Khan, and choreographed some of her hit dance numbers like Sheila Ki Jawani, and Tip Tip Barsaa Pani most recently. It is reported that Farah will be choreographing sangeet function for Katrina’s side, meanwhile Karan Johar is expected to choreograph the sangeet from Vicky’s side. Shashank is the first wedding guest who has been confirmed. He will be taking a brief break from his upcoming film, Dono Mile Iss Tarah, starring debutant Shanaya Kapoor, to attend the wedding, reported Pinkvilla.

