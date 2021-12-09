Katrina Kaif Hasn't Worked With Vicky Kaushal, But Has Worked With His Father Sham Kaushal

We’re well aware that Katrina Kaif hasn’t worked with Vicky Kaushal, and that their relationship in fact, bloomed from conversations about them that arose during Koffee With Karan. But a lesser-known fact is that she has worked with his father and her soon-to-be father-in-law. Sham Kaushal is a veteran stunt coordinator and action director who is most known for his work in Hindi movies.

Sham Kaushal began his career in show business in the 1980s and has since choreographed stunt scenes for more than a hundred films. His work ranges from superhero picture Krrish (2006), to action thrillers Kaminey (2009), and Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), the epic historical romance Bajirao Mastani (2015), and films starring Katrina Kaif such as Dhoom: 3 (2013), Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012), Phantom (2015) and Rajneeti (2010).

During their collaboration on Phantom, Sham Kaushal had designated Katrina to hide throughout the action portion of a sequence. She, on the other hand, refused to be in the shadows because her character is the one who has been trained in combat. She was adamant on doing stunts in the film as she was a RAW agent equipped to be able to perform physical sequences.

Dhoom 3, on the other hand, was not praised for its storyline and plot as much as it was praised for its action sequences. Katrina is specifically remembered for her performance in the songs Malang and Kamli, all of which were heavy on stunts and gymnastic ability. Sham Kaushal was the stunt coordinator of the movie and made sure that Katrina did justice to her role as an acrobat.

Katrina was among the few Bollywood celebrities who worked on rigorous fitness transformations for physically demanding roles before it became a trend in the industry. More often than not, she has insisted on performing stunts herself rather than allowing a body double to do it. With two people who are closely associated with action cinema now forming a familial bond, we can probably expect more exciting collaborations.

