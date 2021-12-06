Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: VicKat Families to Arrive in Rajasthan Venue Today for Prep

Read more

will be tying the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in a royal setting. As many as 120 guests, including film industry heavyweights, are expected to be at the venue for the wedding functions, to be held between December 7 and 10.

Their wedding is going to be a private, intimate affair with only immediate family and close friends in attendance. A reception will be hosted for the film fraternity at a much later date. The two are expected to tie the knot on December 9, as per Hindu customs. The Sangeet ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by Mehendi ceremony the next day. A special reception will also be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10. Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check-in on December 6 and depart on December 11.

Interesting details related to the attendees and ceremonies have been surfacing in news report every passing hour as anticipation for Katrina and Vicky’s wedding is at an all time high. Vicky will reportedly make a royal entry in a chariot of seven selected white horses while they will wed in a royal ‘mandap’, as per reports. Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and as per reports, the guests are likely to be taken for a tiger safari.

Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people. Directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination keeping in mind the Covid pandemic. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests. Join News18 to stay up to date with the latest happenings on the biggest celebrity wedding of the year.

