Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: Salman Khan's Sister Says 'We've Not Been Invited'; Punjabi Band RDB Set to Perform

Live now
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: The big fat Bollywood wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is currently underway in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. The wedding festivities are being held over three days (Dec 7-9) at the luxurious property of Six Senses Fort Barwara, guarded by private security personnel and bouncers. The sangeet ceremony was held on Tuesday night. Since phones are not allowed at the venue, Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Kiara Advani, who starred with Vicky Kaushal in Lust Stories, shared in an interview that she wasn’t invited to the wedding. “I have heard (about the wedding) but know nothing. I haven’t got the invite,” Kiara said during an interview with Agenda AajTak.
Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has dismissed reports that claimed she and her sister Alvira are flying out for Katrina Kaif’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan. Arpita told ETimes, “We have not been invited. So, how would we go?”
In October, Katrina Kaif was spotted attending the ‘Sardar Udham’ screening. The actress was also pictured giving a tight hug to Vicky Kaushal after the screening. Katrina had also praised Vicky’s performance in Sardar Udham. She had posted on her Instagram story, “Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling, Vicky Kaushal is just pure, raw, honest and heartbreaking…”
Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan on Friday said a meeting of the district administration officials was organised to discuss the law-and-order arrangements for four days during Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s high-profile wedding that is taking place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur. Keeping in view the coronavirus pandemic situation, Kishan said directions have been given that all guests should have got both doses of vaccination. “As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
The big fat Bollywood wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has naturally sparked interest in media, with various stories being speculated about the three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights to an international magazine for huge amounts. The couple’s wedding is scheduled to take place at hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9.
Fireworks were witnessed at Vicky-Katrina’s wedding sangeet. The couple reportedly performed on their hit songs.
On the occasion of Diwali, Katrina shared a picture on social media with her mother and sister. Later, it was revealed that Katrina and Vicky had a roka ceremony on that very day at Kabir Khan’s place in Mumbai in the presence of immediate family members.
After tying the knot, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will jet off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. However, their honeymoon is expected to get delayed owing to their respective work commitments. The celebrity couple won’t immediately fly to the Maldives as Katrina has two big projects lined up, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Sriram Raghavan’s next with Vijay Sethupathi, the shoot of both films will resume after the much hyped wedding.
A new report in India Today.com claims that Katrina Kaif’s mom Suzanne Turquotte has invited Vicky Kaushal’s parents, Veena and Sham Kaushal to London. The ‘Uri’ actor is planning to visit Katrina’s family in London in January next year.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone the extra mile to keep their wedding an intensely private affair; multiple reports claim that guests have not only been asked to not bring their phones to the festivities but also sign a non-disclosure agreement. The reported restrictions have inspired several hilarious memes on social media.
#vickatweddingFans after Vicky Katrina post their first pic together : pic.twitter.com/Vn09OISYZG
— Zoya (@Kattysupremacy) December 4, 2021
Guests entering Vicky-Katrina wedding pic.twitter.com/3k9Qu48BAH
— Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) December 7, 2021
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: District Collector of Sawai Madhopur reveals to News18.com that tight security arrangements have been made for VicKat’s big day. “We are going to have a meeting to review the situation. We have no intentions of creating any kind of trouble for the locals. We have also informed everyone including the hotel management to make sure to follow all protocols laid down by the home department of the state government,” the district collector of Sawai Madhopur, Rajendra Kishan, said. Read the full interview, here.
Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, a photo of their invitation card has gone crazy viral on social media and the Internet can’t keep calm. The couple will get married at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan tomorrow. The wedding invitation card is made in a pastel pink shade with floral borders. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s names can be seen printed in gold on the card.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur, will visit the nearby Chauth Mata temple to seek blessings before beginning their married life, according to ETimes.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s sangeet will be headlined by Punjabi band, RDB. The band comprises Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur, who were also spotted arriving at Jaipur airport on Wednesday morning. Vicky’s love for Punjabi tracks is no secret. The sangeet ceremony will have the band performing to some of Vicky’s favourite numbers – both recent and old.
Sojat is famous for mehndi cultivation. For VicKat’s Mehndi ceremony, nearly 20 kg of “organic mehndi” powder was supplied from Sojat town of Rajasthan’s Pali district. “We have supplied organic mehndi to the event management company for the wedding functions. We have supplied the mehndi free of cost as a gift from Sojat, Pali,” Nitesh Aggarwal, owner of the Sojat-based mehendi processing and manufacturing firm Natural Herbal, told PTI.
Earlier in the day, mehndi from Rajasthan’s Sojat town was applied on bride-to-be Katrina’s hands. The mehndi ceremony lasted for about an hour, following which preparations for the sangeet ceremony started. Punjabi songs and tracks from Vicky and Katrina’s songs from their respective films were played during the performances. A haldi ceremony took place on Wednesday morning, followed by a lavish lunch comprising of 30 plus dishes from various cuisines.
A special code has been allotted to all the guests attending the wedding, which will take place on December 9. A host of film personalities, including Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Angad, Neha Dhupia, Sarvari Wagh, singer Gurdas Maan, Simran Kaur, and Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal have marked their presence for the wedding rituals. The guest list also includes the names of Katrina’s co-stars Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan.
On the wedding day, Vicky will reportedly make a royal entry in a chariot of seven selected white horses while they will wed in a royal ‘mandap’, as per reports. Special items have been imported from abroad to give a ‘royal’ feel to the set up. Meanwhile, Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and as per reports, some of the guests are likely to be taken for a tiger safari.
Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people. Directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination keeping in mind the Covid pandemic. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests. Join News18 to stay up to date with the latest happenings on the biggest celebrity wedding of the year.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.