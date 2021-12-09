Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding LIVE Updates: VicKat's Shaadi Muhurat Revealed! Salman Khan Won't Attend; Bride and Groom to Make Grand Entry

Read more

However, Katrina’s ex and close friend Salman Khan won’t be attending the high-profile Bollywood wedding, owing to professional commitments.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been invited with his family. According to sources, his son, Aryan Khan was present at the function on Wednesday. Actress Anushka Sharma, who has been a close friend and co-star of Katrina Kaif, is believed to be at the ceremony too. According to sources, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar will arrive today morning for the big day.

The wedding festivities are being held over three days (Dec 7-9) at the luxurious property of Six Senses Fort Barwara, guarded by private security personnel and bouncers. The grand sangeet ceremony is said to have begun at 7:30 pm. Performing at the event will be Punjabi singers Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur, along with Gurdaas Maan and Shankar Mahadevan. Vicky’s love for Punjabi music is known to everyone, and it turns out that the actor has made sure that a dash of desi is added to the wedding. Folktronica duo Hari and Sukhmani will be among the few performers at the wedding.

Since phones are not allowed at the venue, fans spotted fireworks from outside the fort yesterday, indicating a glittering ceremony being held in the presence of Bollywood stars and family members of the bride and groom. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding date is December 9. Fans will have to wait for an official release of Katrina Kaif’s wedding video. Outside media and guests are not allowed to take Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding pictures.

Earlier in the day, mehndi from Rajasthan’s Sojat town was applied on bride-to-be Katrina’s hands. The mehndi ceremony lasted for about an hour, following which preparations for the sangeet ceremony started. Punjabi songs and tracks from Vicky and Katrina’s songs from their respective films were played during the performances. Katrina Kaif’s Haldi ceremony took place on Wednesday morning, followed by a lavish lunch comprising of 30 plus dishes from various cuisines.

While the wedding is happening on December 9, Vicky’s Wikipedia page had already declared him as Katrina Kaif’s spouse. Rumours had been floating around that the actors already had a court marriage, and they are holding the social function in the plush fort. However, the error was rectified soon after.

A special code has been allotted to all the guests attending the wedding. On the wedding day, Vicky will reportedly make a royal entry in a chariot of seven selected white horses while they will wed in a royal ‘mandap’, as per reports. Special items have been imported from abroad to give a ‘royal’ feel to the set up. Meanwhile, Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve and as per reports, some of the guests are likely to be taken for a tiger safari.

Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people. Directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination keeping in mind the Covid pandemic. RT PCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses. For security arrangements, 100 bouncers will come from Jaipur on December 5. Rajasthan police personnel will also be deployed for the security of the VIP guests. Join News18 to stay up to date with the latest happenings on the biggest celebrity wedding of the year.

