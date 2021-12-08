Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: 'VicKat' Fans Eager to See Them Together, Say 'Photo Share Kijiye'

The countdown to Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage began on Tuesday as the pre-wedding festivities got underway at a luxury hotel here in Sawai Madhopur. Katrina and Vicky are tying the knot after dating for more than a year. The three-day wedding festivities of the Bollywood star couple began with a Mehndi ceremony with close family members as well as friends of the couple from the film industry reaching Rajasthan. The sangeet was also organised on the same day in the evening.

As pictures from the venue were being shared online, netizens commented how they are eagerly awaiting to see the couple’s pictures. “I can’t wait to see them soon," and another one added, “Is this really happening ❤️.. please photo bhi share kijiye (sic)."

However, even as fans wait for a glimpse of the couple’s wedding, it is unlikely that a picture will surface anytime soon. A welcome note at the wedding venue read requests the people in attendance to leave their phones in their rooms and to avoid the use of social media for sharing multimedia content related to the wedding.

While both the gates of the hotel are being guarded by private security personnel, local policemen are also seen deployed in the area.

Reports of no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights for huge amounts have been doing the rounds on the internet.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.