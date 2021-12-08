Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding: What is the Net Worth of Bollywood’s New Power Couple?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are about to tie the knot in a big, fat Indian wedding at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky will now join the list of power couples of the Bollywood. Both the actors have showcased impeccable talent on screen and have made a name for themselves. Apart from the film projects, the actors also endorse leading brands.

According to the Forbes India List 2019, which ranks celebrities based on their earnings and fame quotient, Katrina and Vicky are doing extremely well in their lives and have appeared in the Forbes top 100. According to the list, Katrina, in the year 2019, earned a total of Rs 23.63 crore, while Vicky, too, had a profitable year with an earning of Rs 10.42 crore.

In the 2019 list, Katrina Kaif slipped two places as her earnings went down from Rs 33.67 crore in 2018 to Rs 23.63 crore. She is associated with big brands such as Tropicana, Nykaa, Reebok, Oppo and Xiaomi, among others.

Vicky Kaushal, according to Google’s reports, was the most searched celebrity in India in 2019. His film Uri: The Surgical Strike earned as high and made roughly Rs 350 crore at the box office. The list of brands that Vicky endorses includes biggies like Oppo, Reliance Trends, and Havells.

As far as films are concerned, Katrina Kaif has multiple projects in the pipeline. Her her last movie was the multi-starrer Sooryavanshi. She will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi, and the next movie in the Tiger franchise with Salman Khan.

Vicky Kaushal’s last movie was Sardar Udham. The actor will next be seen in the biopic on Sam Manekshaw, titled Sam.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are believed to have gotten engaged sometime around Diwali. The couple will get married on December 9 in an exclusive event. Only close friends and family are included in the guest list. According to reports, the guests are not allowed to take their phones to the main event.

